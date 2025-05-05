Investigation opens into abuse allegations at French catholic school

A preliminary investigation has been launched in France into allegations of sexual and physical abuse at a private Catholic school in the southwest of the country.

According to Le Figaro, the Saint-François-Xavier private Catholic middle and high school in Ustaritz, located in the Pyrénées-Atlantiques department, has come under scrutiny for abuse claims.

Following a complaint on April 10 from more than 10 former students who attended the school between 1960 and 2005 and reported being subjected to sexual and physical abuse, the Bayonne Public Prosecutor's Office opened a preliminary investigation.

Gilles Parent, spokesperson for a collective formed on Facebook by individuals claiming to be victims of the Saint-François-Xavier school, stated that the case of the Betharram Catholic School, which had previously been in the news for sexual abuse allegations, inspired them to take action.

Another Catholic school in France is also under investigation for sexual abuse allegations. Following complaints from 112 former students, the Pau Prosecutor's Office launched an investigation into alleged violence and sexual abuse at the Notre-Dame de Betharram school between 1960 and 2011.

Three former employees of the school, aged 93, 69, and 59, were arrested on February 19. The number of former students who have come forward with complaints has risen to 200.