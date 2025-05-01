UK tells ICJ Israel must lift aid restrictions, comply with international law

The United Kingdom told the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Thursday that Israel must lift its restrictions on humanitarian assistance to Gaza, ensure civilian protection, and fully comply with international humanitarian law.

"It is unacceptable that Israel has blocked humanitarian support from entering Gaza for nearly two months, meaning that Palestinian civilians, including one million children, are facing starvation, disease, and death," said UK representative Sally Langrish, recalling the UK Foreign Office Minister David Lammy's recent statement to the UN Security Council in which he urged a return to the ceasefire "to end the relentless death and destruction that Palestinians face daily."

Langrish emphasized the UK's consistent call on Israel to allow humanitarian access and noted the UK's suspension of certain arms export licenses to Israel in September 2024, citing "the clear risk that certain military exports to Israel might be used in violation of international humanitarian law."

Michael Wood, also speaking for the UK, underlined Israel's obligations under the UN Charter, the 1946 Convention on the Privileges and Immunities of the UN, and international humanitarian law. He said Israel must respect the legal capacities, privileges, and immunities of the UN and its agencies, including UNRWA.

Langrish explained that under Article 59 of the Fourth Geneva Convention, Israel must agree to and facilitate relief efforts when the population is undersupplied. Refusing would be a violation of international law, she said.

She affirmed that the UK regards UNRWA as an "impartial humanitarian organization" and supports its mandate, while stressing the need for the agency to uphold strict neutrality and investigate any allegations of misconduct, noting that such investigations are already underway.

Since March 2, Israel has closed Gaza's crossings, blocking essential supplies from entering the enclave despite multiple reports of famine in the war-devastated territory.

The Israeli army renewed its assault on Gaza on March 18, shattering a Jan. 19 ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement with the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

More than 52,400 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in a brutal Israeli onslaught since October 2023, most of them women and children.