Russian foreign minister to attend Antalya Diplomacy Forum on April 12

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will attend the Antalya Diplomacy Forum on April 12, following an invitation from his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan, the ministry spokeswoman announced on Wednesday.

According to Maria Zakharova, Lavrov will participate in the forum's main events and hold meetings with several of his counterparts. However, she did not specify which countries' representatives are scheduled to meet with the minister.

Zakharova also confirmed that on April 10, Russia and the US will hold the second round of talks aimed at resolving the problems in the work of the embassies of the two nations.

The Antalya Diplomacy Forum is an annual international conference on diplomacy, held in Antalya, Türkiye since 2021.





