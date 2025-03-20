Kremlin accuses Europe of turning into a ‘war party’

The Kremlin on Thursday accused Europe of "militarizing" itself so much that it has turned into a "war party."

"Europe has so far gone into militarizing itself and has rather turned into a war party," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Moscow.

Expressing that Russia hears many signals coming from Europe every day, Peskov argued that signals from Brussels and other European capitals mainly concern plans to militarize the bloc.

He said that this is "clearly at odds with the attitude of the presidents of Russia and the US to seek ways to enter into a peaceful settlement process."

Moscow has not received any signals from Brussels about its readiness to begin the negotiation process, Peskov further said.

Commenting on the upcoming meeting between technical groups from Russia and the US, the spokesman said the talks will be held in the "very next few days," and will also include talks on Ukraine and the possible revival of the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

"The presidents also spoke about renewing the Black Sea initiative (during their talks on Sunday). There are also many nuances there that need to be discussed," he said, noting that the upcoming talks will include discussions on these nuances.

He added that Russia will name its representatives who will take part in the talks in due time.