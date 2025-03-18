VATICAN SAYS THE POPES HEALTH IS IMPROVING SLOWLY

The pope's health continues to improve slowly, according to the latest Vatican update on Monday evening, which comes after Francis has spent weeks in hospital.



Pope Francis is using high-flow oxygen therapy less frequently, and at times, can go without it, the Holy See said.



"At night, he uses non-invasive mechanical ventilation," it said.



Swelling in his hand, due to reduced mobility, and visible in the photo of the pope released on Sunday, had improved, the Holy See added.



The pope has been in Rome's Gemelli Hospital since February 14 suffering from a complicated case of double pneumonia.



The pope, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio, was elected pontiff on March 13, 2013.



It is unclear when the 88-year-old will be discharged from hospital, but the Holy See said had spent Monday in prayer, resting, and doing some work.



