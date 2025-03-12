European leaders welcome progress in US-Ukraine talks

The flag of the European Union flies at the EU headquarters during the Special European Council to discuss continued support for Ukraine and European defence, in Brussels on March 6, 2025. (AFP Photo)

European leaders have welcomed the progress made during the US-Ukraine discussions held in Saudi Arabia, particularly the proposal for a 30-day Moscow-Kyiv ceasefire and the resumption of US intelligence sharing and security assistance to Kyiv.

European Council President Antonio Costa hailed the ceasefire proposal as "a positive development that can be a step towards a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace for Ukraine."

He emphasized that "the EU is ready to play its full part, together with its partners, in the upcoming peace negotiations."

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas welcomed the talks in Jeddah, highlighting not only the security and intelligence aspects but also the humanitarian dimension.

"The ball, as always, is in Russia's court," she said on X, affirming the EU's determination to support a "just and durable peace."

French President Emmanuel Macron acknowledged the progress made in Jeddah and reiterated France's dedication to achieving a solid and lasting peace, backed by "robust security guarantees for Ukraine."

"The ball is now clearly in Russia's court," Macron asserted.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock described the US-Ukraine talks as a "major turning point" in Ukraine's pursuit of lasting peace and security.

"It is now up to Russia to end its war of aggression," she said.

She reaffirmed Germany's commitment to standing by Ukraine and called on Russia to end its aggression.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk noted that "it seems like the Americans and Ukrainians have taken an important step towards peace," assuring that Europe is ready to assist in achieving a just resolution.

Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp called the joint statement by the US and Ukraine "an encouraging first step toward peace," underlining the importance of resuming security assistance and intelligence sharing for Ukraine's defense and European security as a whole.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis added his voice to the discussion, calling the proposed ceasefire "a significant step towards a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace for Ukraine."

He stressed that Russia must now respond to this initiative.

Belgium's Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot also emphasized that the ceasefire could be a "big step forward if Russia were to accept it" and called for Europe to be involved in the next phases of the peace process.

"Let us continue to work together as Europeans to create the conditions for a lasting and robust peace for the Ukrainian people," he urged.

The remarks came after talks between US and Ukrainian officials in Saudi Arabia.

In a joint statement, the parties declared Ukraine's readiness to accept the US proposal to enact an "immediate, interim" 30-day ceasefire, provided that Russia agrees to the proposal.

US President Donald Trump told reporters on Tuesday that he hopes Russia will agree to the ceasefire plan and that there will be a US meeting with Russia later Tuesday or Wednesday.