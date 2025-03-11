Russia claims to have taken control of another village in Ukraine

Russia on Tuesday claimed that its forces have captured another settlement in Ukraine's Donetsk region over the past day.

According to the Defense Ministry, the village of Dachne came under Russian control following an operation by the Yug (South) group of forces.

Russian forces also conducted a group strike using precision weapons and drones this week, targeting Ukraine's military aerodromes, the ministry noted.

Air defense systems shot down two Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) guided aerial bombs, two US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launchers, a Czech-made Vampire multiple rocket launcher, and 343 drones, it added.

Ukraine has yet to comment on these claims, and independent verification remains challenging due to the ongoing conflict.





