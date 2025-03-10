Germany criticizes Israel for cutting off electricity to Gaza, threatening water supply

A view of the street after the city center is being illuminated with the electricity supplied by a private electricity distribution company in Gaza, Jalal Street in Khan Yunis, Gaza on March 04, 2025. (AA)

Germany on Monday urged Israel to resume supplying the Gaza Strip with electricity and humanitarian aid.

Israeli Energy Minister Eli Cohen on Sunday ordered all of Gaza's electricity supply to be cut off.

The announcement came a week after Israel cut off all aid supplies to the enclave, which has a population of more than 2 million people.

Cutting off electricity supplies to Gaza and discussing stopping water supplies are "unacceptable and incompatible with Israel's obligations under international law," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Kathrin Deschauer told journalists in Berlin.

The German government is "very concerned" about the developments and is calling on the Israeli government "to lift again the import restrictions to Gaza for all forms of humanitarian aid with immediate effect," she added.

Deschauer stressed that granting or denying humanitarian aid is "not a legitimate means of exerting pressure" in negotiations.

Israel must meet its obligations under international law by "ensuring the unhindered provision of urgently needed basic supplies and humanitarian support throughout the Gaza Strip," she said.

The supply of electricity to the Gaza Strip is also necessary for the operation of the water desalination plant in the Gazan city of Khan Yunis, she added.

The restriction of food and water is "devastating," especially during the fasting month of Ramadan, Deschauer said.

Last week, France, Germany, and the UK expressed "deep concern" over Israel's suspension of humanitarian aid to Gaza, urging parties to engage in negotiating the subsequent phases of the ceasefire deal.

Israel halted aid shipments just hours after the first phase of the ceasefire and prisoner swap agreement between Hamas and Tel Aviv expired.

The first six-week phase of the truce agreement, which took effect on Jan. 19, officially ended March 1.

Israel has not agreed to move forward to the second phase of the deal to permanently end the war in Gaza, which has killed more than 48,000 people, mostly women and children, and left the enclave in ruins.