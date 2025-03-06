Hungary on same page with other European countries on strengthening defense

Hungary is on the same page with other European countries on the need to strengthen defense capabilities, the prime minister said on Thursday.

"My meetings in France confirmed that while we may disagree on the modalities of peace, we do agree that we must strengthen the defense capabilities of European nations," Viktor Orban said on X following his Wednesday meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, ahead of Thursday's European Council's special summit on European defense and Ukraine in Brussels.

The summit comes as US President Donald Trump halts military aid to Ukraine, and what many fear could lead to a wider military disengagement from the continent.

Orban underscored that efforts for defense reinforcement should empower member states rather than "Brussels bureaucrats."

"We will continue to be in agreement that we do not want to create a super-state in Brussels, and we do not want to subordinate our independence and sovereignty to anyone, including Brussels," he added.

Orban also assured that Franco-Hungarian relations are in "good shape" with an "exceptionally close cooperation" both politically and economically.

"I expect France to continue to be a significant investor in Hungary," he added.

Earlier this week, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen outlined the ''ReArm Europe'' plan of mobilizing up to €800 billion for defense and supporting Ukraine.

Orban sided with Trump after his public spat with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office last week.

The Hungarian leader has called for direct talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the Ukraine war.