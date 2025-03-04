UKRAINIAN DRONES ATTACK INDUSTRIAL ENTERPRISE IN RUSSIAS SYZRAN, GOVERNOR SAYS

 Contact Us
Ukrainian drones attack industrial enterprise in Russia's Syzran, governor says

A Ukrainian drone strike targeted an industrial facility in Syzran, Russia, on Tuesday, though no casualties were reported. The Samara region's governor confirmed that air defenses intercepted the drones, but details on the specific target and any damage remain unclear.

March 04,2025
A Ukrainian drone attack targeted an industrial enterprise in Russia's southern city of Syzran, governor of the Samara region said on Tuesday, adding that there were no casualties.

"Our air defence forces destroyed the drones," Vyacheslav Fedorishchev, the governor, said in a post on the Telegram messaging app. He did not say what enterprise was targeted or whether there was any damage.

Baza, a Russian news Telegram channel that is close to Russia's security services, reported that the Syzran oil refinery was targeted in the attack. Reuters could not independently verify the Baza report.