Police operation underway after car rams into people in German city of Mannheim

German police launched an operation after a car rammed into people on Monday in Mannheim's city center, local media reported.

According to the Mannheim24 news portal, several people were severely injured after a car drove into pedestrians at high speed.

In a statement posted on X, the police asked citizens to avoid the city center due to the ongoing operation.

The authorities have not released any details about the suspect or the motivation behind the incident. Officials have not yet confirmed the exact number of people injured in the suspected attack.



