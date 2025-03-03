Discussions on ending Moscow-Kyiv war 'must include' Ukrainians, respect their rights: UN rights chief

Amid increased concerns over the US-Russia talks on peace, the UN human rights chief on Monday stressed that any discussion to end the Moscow-Kyiv war "must include" Ukrainians.

"Any discussions about ending the war must include Ukrainians and fully respect their human rights. Sustainable peace must be based on the United Nations Charter and international law," Volker Turk told the 58th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva, where he presented his global update.

In Ukraine, people have been suffering appallingly since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion in February 2022.

US President Donald Trump has advanced negotiations with Russia to end the ongoing Moscow-Kyiv war, blindsiding Ukraine and other European governments.

However, Ukraine and European leaders doubt that direct talks with Moscow could lead to a lasting peace.

Turk also stressed that civilian casualties rose by 30% between 2023 and 2024 during the war, saying: "Relentless attacks with aerial glide bombs, long-range missiles, and drones have placed civilians in a state of constant insecurity and fear."

"This situation is dire," he added.





- ISRAEL'S 'UNILATERAL ACTIONS, THREATS OF ANNEXATION' IN WEST BANK MUST STOP

Turk also said that he is alarmed by the use of military weapons and tactics in the West Bank, including tanks and airstrikes, against Palestinians, the destruction and emptying of refugee camps, the expansion of illegal settlements, the severe restrictions on movement, and the displacement of tens of thousands of people.

"Israel's unilateral actions and threats of annexation in the West Bank, in violation of international law, must stop," he said.

Regarding Gaza, he said that Israel's means and methods of warfare have "razed the territory and shredded the social and physical fabric."

"We must above all make sure the fragile ceasefire in Gaza holds, and becomes the basis for peace," he said. "Any solution to the cycles of violence must be rooted in human rights, including the right to self-determination, the rule of law and accountability."

He reiterated his call for the release of all hostages and all those detained arbitrarily, as well as immediate resumption of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

The human rights chief said he is "deeply troubled by efforts from a number of countries to undermine and inhibit the functioning of international legal frameworks and institutions, including the International Criminal Court, which is a fundamental pillar of international criminal justice."

"I am stunned by the ease with which various international institutions are cast aside, with measures that hinder the vital work they and their staff carry out," he said.

He was referring to the US decision to impose sanctions on members of the court.





- DIALOGUE MUST RESUME IN CONGO

Turk also mentioned the recent escalation in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, which is devastating entire communities in North and South Kivu.

"In the past five weeks, thousands of people have reportedly been killed during attacks by the M23 armed group, backed by the Rwandan Armed Forces, in intense fighting against the Armed Forces of the DRC (Congo) and their allies," he said. "There are horrifying reports of rape, sexual slavery, and summary executions."

He noted that more than half a million people have been forced to flee this year, adding to almost 7.8 million people already displaced in the country.

"The violence must stop, violations by all parties must be investigated, and dialogue must resume," he stressed.

According to the International Committee of the Red Cross, 120 conflicts rage around the world, Turk said and added: "It is outrageous that across these conflicts, the legal frameworks designed to safeguard civilians, limit damage, and ensure justice are dismissed and discarded, blatantly and repeatedly."

"We need a clear, unequivocal commitment to the rule of law, to transparency, and to independent institutions, all anchored in human rights," he said.

On the US decision to leave the Paris climate change agreement, withdraw from the World Health Organization (WHO), and cut foreign aid, he said: "Sweeping cuts to domestic social safety nets, climate finance and foreign aid signal a massive setback for human rights protection, for conflict prevention, and for global stability."





