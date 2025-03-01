Zelenskyy deflects apology question on Trump exchange, says he did nothing wrong

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday did not directly answer whether he owes former US President Donald Trump an apology and maintained he had did not do "something bad."

The heated exchange occurred during an Oval Office meeting with Trump and Vice President JD Vance, which was originally intended to focus on a minerals deal agreement.

"I think that we have to be very open and very honest. And I'm not sure that we did something bad," Zelenskyy said during an interview with Fox News. He said he respects Trump and the American people.

He said the public spat "is not good for both sides."

Zelenskyy reiterated that he is thankful to Trump and the American Congress for their support for Ukraine in its war against Russia, and the US and Ukraine "have to be on the same side."

He said he hopes Trump would be on Ukraine's side, which he said is "very important to stop (Russian President Vladimir) Putin."

Zelenskyy said Ukraine was ready to sign the minerals deal, which could be the first step to security guarantees, and he rejected a just ceasefire without a security guarantee.

"This so sensitive for our people. ... They just want to hear that America is on our side and that America will stay with us," said the Ukrainian president.

Zelenskyy said he cannot change Ukrainians' attitude toward Russia.

"And I don't want it. They kill us, I can't say just stop, because everybody is afraid that Putin will come back tomorrow, we want just and lasting peace. It's true. We want security guarantees," he added.

Shorty before Zelenskyy's interview, Trump said the White House meeting did not work great and the Ukrainian leader overplayed his hand.

Speaking to reporters before he departed for Florida, Trump reiterated that he is looking for peace in the war between Russia and Ukraine.

"From his standpoint, he very much overplayed his hand. We're looking for peace. We're not looking for somebody that's going to sign up a strong power and then not make peace because they feel emboldened," said Trump. "We're not looking to go into a 10-year war and play games."

The highly undiplomatic war of words lasted roughly 10 minutes as Zelenskyy sought to defend his handling of the more than three-year conflict with Russia.

Zelenskyy departed the White House following the public spat. A planned signing ceremony for a deal on critical minerals and news conference were canceled.





