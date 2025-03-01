Russian president approves security guarantees agreement with Belarus

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed an agreement Friday on security guarantees with Belarus.

The law was published in Russia's State Law Information System.

The agreement said Russia and Belarus will support each other within the framework of the Union State and in accordance with international law.

In the event of an attack, both will take necessary military, political and other measures to protect the other using all available resources.

The agreement allows Russia's nuclear weapons to be used in the defense of Belarus.

The deployment and potential use of the weapons on Belarusian territory will be decided according to procedures determined by both states.

Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko signed the security guarantees agreement on Dec. 6.





