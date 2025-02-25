Italy has no plans to send troops to Ukraine: Sources

Italy has no intention of sending troops to Ukraine, a government source told the ANSA news agency on Tuesday.

"Italy has always said that sending Italian troops to Ukraine is not on the agenda," said the source, emphasizing that it has never been discussed.

The source added, however, that they might consider sending troops if there were a UN mission with contingents from various countries.

Italy has given steady support to Ukraine since the war began three years ago this month, and has sent 10 military aid packages including SAMP/T air defense systems.

Last month, Italy's Cabinet approved a decree to extend the transfer of military means, materials and equipment to Ukraine until Dec. 31.

The prospect of possible talks to end the war has raised the possibility of sending European troops to Ukraine in the war's wake. The US has ruled out sending troops.