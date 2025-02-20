Zelenskyy, Macron discuss European security as Ukraine prepares for US talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke by phone Wednesday with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron about security in Europe and coordinated diplomatic efforts ahead of key talks with US Special Envoy Keith Kellogg in Kyiv.

Zelenskyy said that Macron shared details from his recent meetings with world leaders, focusing on the need for strong security guarantees to ensure lasting peace in Europe.

"Europe needs a reliable and lasting peace, which can only be ensured and built on solid security guarantees," Zelenskyy said in a statement on Telegram.

He added that Ukraine and France have a shared position on the issue and coordinated their next diplomatic steps.

"France values freedom just as we do," Zelenskyy said, thanking Macron for his support.

Zelenskyy said in his daily evening address Wednesday that he will meet with Kellogg on Thursday.





