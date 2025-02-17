French president discusses ceasefire, 2-state solution with Palestinian counterpart

French President Emmanuel Macron held a phone call with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to discuss the ongoing situation in Gaza and the broader Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

"I spoke today with the President of the Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas. I reiterated my satisfaction at seeing the first phase of the ceasefire being respected," Macron said on X on Sunday.

He also highlighted the importance of each hostage release, calling it "an immense relief," while emphasizing that "each day without strikes, each humanitarian action, (is) a hope for Gaza."

"The ceasefire must continue over time," he added.

The two leaders also discussed the peace plan proposed by Arab partners for Gaza.

Macron reaffirmed France's commitment to working alongside Saudi Arabia and other regional and international partners to establish a credible roadmap for the implementation of the two-state solution.

"Together with Saudi Arabia, France is working with all its regional and international partners toward a clear objective: defining a credible roadmap for the implementation of the two-state solution—the only way to ensure peace and security for all in the region," he said.





