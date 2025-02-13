No peace in Ukraine without participation of Europeans: French foreign minister

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said Wednesday that "there will be no just and durable peace in Ukraine without Europeans" following a meeting in Paris.

In his post on X, Barrot said he hosted European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, EU Commissioner for Defense and Space Andrius Kubilius and Italy's Undersecretary of State for Foreign Affairs Maria Tripodi in the French capital "to discuss European security and support for Ukraine."

Baerbock and Albares backed Barrot by saying no decision could be made "without Ukraine," the French daily Le Monde reported.

Sikorski reiterated the need for strengthening support for Ukraine.

The meeting came as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had a "meaningful conversation" with US President Donald Trump and "talked about opportunities to achieve peace."

Trump also spoke to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, who supported his view that the time has come for them to "work together."

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Wednesday that "the United States does not believe that NATO membership for Ukraine is a realistic outcome of a negotiated settlement."

"Chasing this illusionary goal will only prolong the war and cause more suffering," he added.

UK Defense Secretary John Healey earlier said that "Ukraine's rightful place is in NATO," and this "will take some time."