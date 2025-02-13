DENMARK ADMITS DIFFERENCE WITH US OVER UKRAINES NATO MEMBERSHIP BID

Denmark and the US have differing perspectives on Ukraine's NATO membership, Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said following a high-level meeting with US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth in Brussels on Wednesday.

"Denmark and the United States have different views on NATO membership for Ukraine," Danish state-run broadcaster SR quoted Poulsen as telling the media.

During his visit to the Belgian capital, Hegseth requested a separate meeting with Poulsen to discuss pressing security matters, including Ukraine's bid for NATO membership.

Following their discussions, Poulsen acknowledged the differences in stance between the two allied nations.

The statement came in the backdrop of a telephone contact between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. "We discussed Ukraine, the Middle East, Energy, Artificial Intelligence, the power of the Dollar, and various other subjects," Trump said on Truth Social.

He said they each talked about the strengths of their nations and the "great benefit" that they will someday have to work together.

"But first, as we both agreed, we want to stop the millions of deaths taking place in the War with Russia/Ukraine. President Putin even used my very strong campaign motto of, 'COMMON SENSE.' We both believe very strongly in it.

"We agreed to work together, very closely, including visiting each other's nations. We have also agreed to have our respective teams start negotiations immediately, and we will begin by calling President Zelenskyy of Ukraine to inform him of the conversation, something which I will be doing right now," he added.