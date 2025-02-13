At least 27 injured in suspected car attack in German city of Munich

At least 27 people were injured in a suspected car attack on Thursday in the southern German city of Munich.

The police arrested the driver, a 24-year-old Afghan national, immediately after the incident, Bavarian Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann told reporters.

"Based on current information, the perpetrator was known to authorities for previous drug offenses and shoplifting. The investigation is ongoing," he said.

The incident occurred in the city center where members of a trade union had gathered for a demonstration. The driver deliberately drove the car into the crowd at the intersection of Dachauer and Seidlstrasse streets, according to the witnesses.

The timing of the incident heightened security concerns, as Munich prepares to welcome world leaders and ministers from more than 60 countries for the Munich Security Conference starting Friday.

The scene was just 1.5 kilometers from the historic Hotel Bayerischer Hof, the conference's traditional venue. The Munich Security Conference organizers expressed deep sadness on social media regarding the incident.

"Our thoughts are with the victims and their families. The emergency services are at the scene and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of this incident," the organizers said. "We ask everyone to remain calm and follow the instructions of the authorities."