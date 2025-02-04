Five people wounded in Sweden school shooting: police

Five people were shot and wounded at a school in the central Swedish city of Orebro on Tuesday, police said, adding that a large operation was underway and urging people to stay away from the area.

"There has been a shooting at the school. Four people have been shot. The extent of the injuries is unclear. The operation is ongoing," police said in a statement, updating just minutes later that a fifth person had been shot. Images from the scene showed a large police presence with multiple ambulances and emergency vehicles.









