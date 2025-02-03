DRONES SPOTTED OVER DAGESTANS KASPIYSK

 Contact Us
Anadolu Agency EUROPE
Published February 03,2025
Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were detected over facilities in the city of Kaspiysk, Republic of Dagestan, on Monday morning, according to a statement from regional authorities.

Authorities are taking all necessary measures to neutralize the drones, the statement said, adding that no damage or casualties have been reported so far, according to the head of the region, Sergey Malikov.

"All government agencies are operating under an emergency response framework," the statement noted.

Malikov urged residents to stay calm and avoid spreading unverified information.

"In such moments, reason and composure are key. Do not believe rumors, trust only official sources, and refrain from sharing unauthorized photos and videos from the scene," he said.

Authorities said they would provide updates if the situation changes.