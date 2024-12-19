Zelenksyy says Ukraine must 'count again on unity' between US and Europe

Ukraine must "count again on the unity between the United States and Europe," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday.

"We need very much unity between the United States and EU, and countries of Europe, this is very important. We need this unity to achieve peace," Zelenskyy told reporters at the doorstep of the EU Council in Brussels.

The remarks come as US President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office again, marking a pivotal moment in international diplomatic efforts to support Ukraine.

He added that the US and Europe "can really stop (Russian President Vladimir) Putin, and save Ukraine."

"I think we have to count again on unity between the United States and Europe," Zelenskyy said, adding that "it is very difficult to support Ukraine without American help."

President of the EU Council Antonio Costa, for his part, said the war in Ukraine was putting at stake "the universal principles enshrined in the United Nations charters, the right of self-determination, the right of territorial integrity, the right to have safe borders."

He stressed that the war, which continues for over 1,000 days, was not "only about Ukraine," nor "only about Europe," but about "international law."

"The international law must prevail, and the evasion must be defeated," Costa said.

- 'TOO EARLY' FOR PEACE TALKS IN UKRAINE

President of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda told reporters that he heard "some rumors … about possible peace negotiations."

"My opinion is that probably it is too early because right now, Russia is in the offensive mode," he said, adding that this would not lead to a just and sustainable peace.

"It will be unjust, and unsustainable peace. Russia is showing no willingness to negotiate, and I think in this situation, we have to do everything what is in our hands to support Ukraine and to make Ukraine strong, and only then to proceed and to go to the negotiations table," Nauseda added.

He admitted that Europe was not "delivering," and criticized the bloc for making lots of promises and not keeping them all.

"And right now, European Peace Facility is still closed because of unwillingness of some European Union members to open it. Our support, military support to Ukraine, yes, rhetorically okay, but not in the real life, and President Zelenskyy is telling every time about that," the Lithuanian president recalled.

He called on Europe to end the "countless discussions club," and be a "global strategic player."

The EU leaders gathered in Brussels to discuss the war in Ukraine, situation in the Middle East, migration, and other global and regional issues.