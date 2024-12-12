Germany has urged households to maintain at least three days' worth of emergency supplies, citing increasing threats to critical infrastructure and the possibility of prolonged power outages.

"Every German household should be equipped to be self-sufficient for three days," said Rene Funk, Vice President of the Federal Office for Civil Protection and Disaster Assistance, in an interview with news portal t-online on Thursday.

"I appeal to citizens: prepare for emergencies, including prolonged power outages. We are experiencing a large number of hybrid attacks every day," he said, adding that such preparations have become necessary given the heightened state of international tensions and cyber threats.

"Many people don't think about it, but during longer-lasting power outages, many things would stop working: the lights, the stove, in some cases the water supply, the internet, ATMs," he explained.

Funk provided detailed recommendations for emergency preparedness, stating that households should store at least 1.5 liters of water per person per day. He also emphasized the importance of keeping canned goods that can be eaten without cooking.

Essential emergency supplies recommended by the agency include matches, candles, battery-powered lamps, shortwave radios for communication, and sufficient cash reserves in case ATMs become inaccessible.

The Federal Office for Civil Protection and Disaster Assistance plays a central role in responding to possible crises and disasters in the country. It is also responsible for conducting risk analyses and warning the population about the necessary preparations.

The agency's latest recommendations came after media reports about increased cyberattacks from countries like Russia, China, Iran and North Korea. These attacks reportedly target companies and public authorities that manage critical infrastructure such as power grids, internet, food supply, transportation networks, and public safety systems.

German media reports also claimed that Russian state actors were suspected in numerous sabotage incidents across Europe targeting railway lines, power poles, and undersea cables—allegations that Moscow have consistently rejected as baseless accusations aimed at discrediting Russia.





