European protests demand justice for Palestine amid Israeli attacks

Demonstrations have erupted across Europe as protesters highlighted Israel's attacks against the Gaza Strip, Lebanon, and Iran on Saturday and demanded justice, solidarity and an immediate cease-fire.

Major cities like Stockholm, Sarajevo, London and others in Spain witnessed large-scale rallies with participants condemning Israeli actions and their governments' complicity.

STOCKHOLM: PROTESTERS DEMAND CEASE-FIRE AND CONDEMN U.S. INFLUENCE



Hundreds of protesters gathered in Stockholm, waving Palestinian and Lebanese flags. They chanted slogans like "Free Palestine" and "Stop the Genocide."

They criticized the Swedish government and the U.S. for supporting Israel.

Speaking to Anadolu, activist Eva Myrdal accused Israel of colonialism and ethnic cleansing, asserting that its actions contravene the UN Charter.

She also highlighted Sweden's alignment with the U.S. and NATO, lamenting their shared imperialist agenda.

Myrdal stressed the importance of public dissent, saying Swedes must challenge their government's silence.

SARAJEVO: SOLIDARITY THROUGH ART, ACTIVISM



Despite the cold and rain, Bosnians gathered in Sarajevo to mark International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People."

Participants, including artists, educators, and students carried Palestinian flags and images of children killed in Gaza.

Actress Hasija Boric voiced support for Palestinians, drawing parallels with Sarajevo's wartime struggles.

Journalist Rinko Golubovic urged people to speak out against Israel's actions, emphasizing the power of truth in combating violence.

Proceeds from food and art sales at the event will be sent to Palestine, demonstrating tangible solidarity.

LONDON: NATIONAL MARCH DRAWS MORE THAN 125,000 PROTESTERS



In London, more than 125,000 people marched for the 21st consecutive national demonstration supporting Palestine.

Protesters demanded an end to UK arms sales to Israel and a cease-fire in Gaza, chanting slogans like "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free."

The march culminated in speeches outside the Prime Minister's Office, where demonstrators demanded Prime Minister Keir Starmer stop arms deals with Israel.

Counter-protests by pro-Israel supporters led to confrontations, but police ensured the march proceeded without significant disruption.

Actor Khalid Abdalla highlighted the growing solidarity within the cultural and arts sectors, underscoring the importance of voices in global advocacy.

He acknowledged the challenges faced by individuals in those industries for supporting Palestine but expressed hope that their influence would inspire others to act.

ACROSS SPAIN: CALL FOR END TO GAZA CONFLICT



Thousands rallied across Spain's major cities, including Madrid, Barcelona and Seville, calling for an end to the genocide in Gaza.

The demonstrations, organized by the Solidarity Network Against the Occupation of Palestine (RESCOP), have been ongoing since Nov. 26 in more than 40 cities.

Protesters chanted slogans such as "Free Palestine" and "Stop the genocide," while urging the Spanish government to stop arms trade with Israel and suspend diplomatic and economic ties.

In Madrid, prominent figures like Podemos leader Ione Belarra joined the protest. A manifesto that was read demanded immediate action against companies involved in arms sales to Israel.

Demonstrators expressed outrage about the high civilian death toll in Gaza, with some calling for global intervention to prevent further atrocities. The protests are set to continue in various regions Dec. 1.