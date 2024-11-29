Germany to buy 4 advanced submarines as Russia tensions grow: Report

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius is pursuing the acquisition of four advanced submarines despite current budget constraints, local media reported on Friday.

The proposal, recently submitted to the parliament's budget committee for approval, represents a significant expansion of Germany's naval capabilities, the Der Spiegel news magazine reported

The Defense Ministry is said to have told committee members recently that the purchase of new 212CD-class submarines was essential for meeting NATO's requirements for protecting the alliance's northern flank.

NATO's new defense plans mandate Germany to maintain at least five operational submarines from 2031 onwards, and the Defense Ministry aims to secure the order before the February elections, the magazine reported.

Following the collapse of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition government this month and its loss of parliamentary majority, his Social Democratic Party (SPD) needs support from the main opposition Christian Democrats (CDU/CSU) for budget committee approval.

The German navy has already ordered two identical submarines from Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems, a German naval vessel manufacturer. The four additional 212CD-class submarines will require €4.7 billion ($5 billion) in funding, according to Defense Ministry sources.

Since the outbreak of war between Russia and Ukraine in February 2022, Germany has substantially increased its defense spending and military modernization efforts. In a historic shift known as "Zeitenwende" (turning point), Chancellor Scholz announced in February 2022 a special €100 billion fund for military investments.

This fund has been used to purchase F-35 fighter jets, new tanks, and various military equipment to strengthen Germany's armed forces. The country also committed to meeting NATO's target of spending 2% of GDP on defense, marking a substantial increase from previous years when Germany was criticized for insufficient military investment.