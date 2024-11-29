Biden criticizes Russian missile strikes on Ukraine, reaffirms US support

US President Joe Biden described Russia's overnight missile and drone assault on Ukraine as "outrageous," highlighting the attack as a stark reminder of the importance of supporting Ukraine, the White House said on Thursday.

"Overnight, Russia carried out a horrific aerial attack against Ukraine," said the presidential mansion in a statement.

"Ukrainian authorities report that Russia launched nearly 200 missiles and drones against Ukrainian cities and energy infrastructure, depriving Ukrainian civilians of access to electricity," said the statement.

Describing the attack as "outrageous," Biden said that it "serves as yet another reminder of the urgency and importance of supporting the Ukrainian people in their defense against Russian aggression," it added.

After more than a thousand days of the Russian war on Ukraine which started in February 2022, the US president assured the Ukrainian people that his country stands with them.

"Earlier this year, and at my direction, the United States began prioritizing air defense exports so they go to Ukraine first," Biden recalled.

"The Department of Defense has delivered hundreds of additional air defense missiles to Ukraine, as a consequence of this decision, and further deliveries are underway," he pointed out.

For months, the Biden administration has been working to help Kyiv increase the resilience of its energy grid in preparation for the winter, and the Department of Defense continues to surge other critical capabilities to Ukraine, including artillery, rockets, and armored vehicles, the statement added.

"Russia continues to underestimate the bravery, resilience, and determination of the Ukrainian people," the outgoing president said, reaffirming Washington's support, along with over 50 other countries, for Ukraine in "its fight for freedom."



