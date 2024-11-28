News Europe Cyclist, 19, killed by falling tree in storm hitting Netherlands

DPA EUROPE Published November 28,2024

A 19-year-old woman died when she was struck by a falling tree as she was riding her bicycle in the eastern Dutch city of Lochem during a severe storm, police reported on Wednesday.



The country was hit by winds gusting up to 120 kilometers per hour during the afternoon and evening. Trees were uprooted and traffic disrupted, police reported.



On Wednesday, Dutch airline KLM canceled more than 70 flights as a precautionary measure due to Storm Conall.



A spokeswoman for the airline told the ANP news agency that the flights in question were European flights to and from Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport.



The airport's website showed that more than 50 inbound flights had been canceled on Wednesday, while the majority of flights that did land were delayed.



ANP reported that the weather led to traffic jams, train delays and the cancelation of ferry services between the mainland and the Wadden Sea islands.



The storm is expected to move towards Germany next.























