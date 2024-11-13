GERMANYS LINDNER SAYS CONSERVATIVE MERZ LIKELY NEXT CHANCELLOR

The leader of Germany's pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) on Tuesday said he believes the winner of national elections set to be held in February is a foregone conclusion.



Christian Lindner - whose dismissal as finance minister prompted the collapse of Chancellor Scholz's three-party coalition last week - said in Berlin: "In truth, I think the race for chancellor is already over."



Opposition leader Friedrich Merz of the conservative Christian Democrats (CDU) is, in Lindner's view, highly likely to be the country's next chancellor. "The question is: with whom will chancellor Merz govern?"



Lindner, who was speaking at an economics conference organized by German daily Süddeutsche Zeitung, said potential coalitions between the CDU and Scholz's Social Democrats (SPD) or with the Greens would be a "watered-down" version of the current administration.



The former finance minister described the CDU as a political chameleon: "It always takes on the colours of its coalition partners."



The comments came as parliamentary leaders from the CDU, SPD and Greens on Tuesday agreed a timetable to hold early elections in February.



Despite the FDP's poor position in the polls - it is currently at risk of missing the 5% threshold to enter the Bundestag, or lower house of parliament - Lindner said his party is aiming to achieve double figures.



Merz's conservative bloc is seen as the favourite to lead the next government, polling at 32%.











