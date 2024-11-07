TRUMPS ELECTION WIN MIGHT BE ‘VERY GOOD’ FOR EUROPE: ALBANIAN PREMIER

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama said Thursday that Donald Trump's win in the US presidential election could be beneficial for Europe.

"My experience is that when (Trump) was president, everyone was saying NATO would get weaker -- NATO got stronger. So, let's look and not be hysterical without seeing the truth. The United States is the United States. I don't think it's necessarily going to be a bad thing for Europe. It could be a very good thing for Europe," Rama said in doorstep remarks at the European Political Community meeting in Hungary's capital of Budapest.

Rama announced that the European Political Community's (EPC) summit will be in the first half of next year in the Albanian capital of Tirana.

"The issue of climate change is present everywhere and of course, it is at the top of the priorities of European countries, but there are other issues that need to be discussed. We are very proud to have the opportunity to host this meeting,'' said Rama.

European leaders are attending the fifth EPC summit in Budapest to discuss global issues, including Ukraine and the Middle East.

The EPC was founded in 2022.















