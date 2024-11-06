European leaders congratulate Trump on projected victory in U.S. presidential race

European leaders on Wednesday congratulated Republican candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump on his projected election victory.

"Congratulations President Donald Trump. Ready to work together as we have done for four years," French President Emmanuel Macron said on X.

"With your convictions and with mine. With respect and ambition. For more peace and prosperity," he added.

"Congratulations President-elect Trump on your historic election victory. I look forward to working with you in the years ahead," British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in a statement.

"As the closest of allies," the UK and US stand shoulder to shoulder in "defense of our shared values of freedom, democracy and enterprise," he said.

"From growth and security to innovation and tech, I know that the UK-US special relationship will continue to prosper on both sides of the Atlantic for years to come," added Starmer.

Congratulating Trump, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on X: "For a long time, Germany and the US have been working together successfully promoting prosperity and freedom on both sides of the Atlantic. We will continue to do so for the wellbeing of our citizens."

"On behalf of myself and the Italian Government, my most sincere congratulations to the President-elect of the United States, Donald Trump," Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also said on X.

"Italy and the United States are 'sister' nations, linked by an unshakable alliance, common values, and a historic friendship. It is a strategic bond, which I am sure we will now strengthen even further," she added.

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte also congratulated Trump, saying: "His leadership will again be key to keeping our Alliance strong. I look forward to working with him again to advance peace through strength through NATO."

In his first term as president, in 2017-2021, Trump was known for being sharply critical of the long-standing NATO alliance.

"I congratulate @realDonaldTrump to electoral success. The USA is an important strategic partner for Austria," Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said on X.

"We look forward to further expanding and strengthening our transatlantic relations together in order to successfully meet global challenges," he added.

HUNGARY, THE NETHERLANDS, EU COMMISSION HEAD



Hailing Trump's election victory as the "biggest comeback," Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on X: "A much needed victory for the World!"

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof also congratulated Trump, saying on X: "The United States is an important ally for the Netherlands, both bilaterally and in international contexts such as NATO. I look forward to our close cooperation on the shared interests between the USA and the Netherlands."

Albanian Premier Edi Rama said on X, also referring to current President Joe Biden: "It was a true honor to work alongside the 46th President of the United States to strengthen the bond between our two countries. I look forward to the great privilege of working with the 47th President to further enhance our partnership for peace, prosperity and further progress."

Congratulating Trump, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis wrote on X: "Romania is a strong and committed Strategic Ally of the US. Through our joint efforts, we will bring peace and prosperity for both our countries and beyond, defending our common interests."

Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store also congratulated Trump, stressing: "The US is Norway's most important partner and ally. I look forward to continuing to strengthen our relationship with the new Trump administration."

EU Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen said on X: "I warmly congratulate Donald J. Trump. The EU and the US are more than just allies. We are bound by a true partnership between our people, uniting 800 million citizens."

"So let's work together on a strong transatlantic agenda that keeps delivering for them," she added.

European Council President Charles Michel congratulated Trump, saying the EU and U.S. "have an enduring alliance and a historic bond. As allies and friends, the EU looks forward to continuing our constructive cooperation."

"The EU will pursue its course in line with the strategic agenda as a strong, united, competitive and sovereign partner while defending the rules-based multilateral system," he added.

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, congratulating Trump, said on X: "Europe is ready. To cooperate as we address unprecedented geopolitical challenges. To keep the transatlantic bond strong, rooted in our shared values of freedom, human rights, democracy & open markets."

"The people of the United States have spoken and Ireland will work to deepen and strengthen the historic and unbreakable bonds between our people and our nations in the years ahead," said Prime Minister of Ireland Simon Harris.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb congratulated the newly elected U.S. president, expressing Finland's anticipation to "work closely with you and your administration on the major challenges of our time."

"Finland and the U.S. are strong allies across numerous areas, including security, technology, and business," Stubb said on X.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson congratulated Trump, expressing eagerness to strengthen U.S.-Sweden relations.

"I look forward to working together and continuing our strong ties as friends and allies," he wrote on X.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez also congratulated Trump, expressing commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and the transatlantic partnership.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis congratulated Trump, noting: "Greece looks forward to further deepening the strategic partnership between our two countries and working together on important regional and global issues."

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen congratulated Trump on his election, stressing the need to maintain close U.S.-Denmark cooperation and strengthen the transatlantic bond.

"The United States is our most important ally. We must maintain the close cooperation between the U.S. and Denmark and continue to strengthen the transatlantic bond," Frederiksen said in a statement.

She also highlighted the importance of reinforcing defense cooperation, especially in light of Russia's aggressive actions, and emphasized continued support for Ukraine's fight for freedom.

Frederiksen expressed concern about China's role in the war, saying: "It would not be possible for Russia to continue the war in Ukraine without the help of China."

Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics congratulated Trump, emphasizing Latvia's commitment to strengthening "bilateral relations and transatlantic partnership."

"Europe needs strong US and US needs strong Europe. Latvia is and will be a strong and reliable partner of the US," he stated on X.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis congratulated Trump on his "historic re-election," stressing Lithuania's commitment to freedom and the enduring friendship between the two nations.

"Our nations' long and continuing friendship will overcome all our enemies," he said on X.

Swiss Defense Minister Viola Amherd congratulated Trump and his Vice President-elect J.D. Vance, emphasizing Switzerland's role as a "long-standing and trusted partner" of the U.S.

"Our economic and scientific relations are excellent. We look forward to continuing to work together on the basis of our shared values and interests," Amherd said.

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna also congratulated the newly elected president, emphasizing a desire to strengthen the U.S.-Estonia relations and ensure security and prosperity on both sides of the Atlantic.

Slovenian President Natasa Pirc Musar congratulated Trump on X following his declared victory over Kamala Harris in the U.S. presidential election, saying: "Slovenia is ready to work with President Trump."

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic also sent his congratulations, and said: "Congratulations to Donald Trump on a convincing victory and second term as the U.S. President. I look forward to our cooperation and further advancing relations between Croatia and the USA."

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic sent his congratulations to Trump on his election victory, expressing Serbia's commitment to collaboration with the U.S.

"Congratulations on the victory. Together we face the serious challenges ahead. Serbia is committed to cooperation with the USA on stability, prosperity, and peace," Vucic stated on X.

Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani highlighted the enduring partnership between Kosovo and the U.S., affirming: "The U.S. remains Kosovo's steadfast partner and indispensable ally. I look forward to working with the new Administration to further deepen our unique bond and strategic alliance."

Residents of Bosnia Herzegovina's Republika Srpska gathered in Banja Luka to celebrate Trump's victory.

"Donald Trump's victory is significant for Republika Srpska," said Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik, who wore a "Make America Great Again" hat, telling the crowd: "This is also our victory."

The leaders' responses follow Trump's declaration of victory in the presidential election, though official results are still pending.

According to The Associated Press, Trump surpassed 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the 2024 U.S. presidential election. Fox News and The Associated Press both declared him the winner, while the official result is still pending.

Trump's potential return to the White House would mark a significant shift in U.S. leadership and potentially in U.S.-European relations. During his previous term, Trump publicly criticized European NATO allies for not meeting the alliance's defense spending target of 2% of GDP.

He argued that the U.S. was shouldering an unfair burden of NATO's costs and threatened to withdraw from the alliance if other members did not increase their contributions.