Israel kills 55 more Gazans as death toll tops 43,200

Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip have claimed at least 55 more Palestinian lives, bringing the total death toll since October 2023 to 43,259, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. The ongoing assault has left over 101,000 injured and continues to exacerbate a humanitarian crisis in the region.

Published November 01,2024
At least 55 more Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip, bringing the overall death toll since last year to 43,259, the Health Ministry in the enclave said on Friday.

A ministry statement added that some 101,827 others were injured in the ongoing assault.

"Israeli forces killed 55 people and injured 186 others in three massacres of families in the last 24 hours," the ministry said.

"Many people are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," it added.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire, Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip since an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

Mediation efforts led by the US, Egypt, and Qatar to reach a Gaza cease-fire and prisoner swap agreement between Israel and Hamas have failed over Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's refusal to halt the war.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.