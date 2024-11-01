 Contact Us
Blast kills 5, including 3 school children, in Pakistan

A blast targeting a police van in Pakistan's Mastung district killed five people, including three schoolchildren, and injured 12 others on Friday. Police reported that the explosion, triggered remotely from a motorcycle, occurred near the Civil Hospital Chowk.

Published November 01,2024
At least three school children were among the five people killed in a blast that hit a police van in Pakistan on Friday.

The incident, which also injured 12 others, took place in the Mastung district of the southwestern Balochistan province, police said.

"Five people, including a policeman and three schoolchildren, were martyred in the blast," Mastung district police chief Miandad Umrani told the local daily Dawn.

An explosive, placed on a motorcycle, was detonated remotely near a police van at the Civil Hospital Chowk, it added.