UN calls for stronger protections against torture in Greece

The UN Subcommittee on Prevention of Torture (SPT) on Monday said Greece must take further action to protect people deprived of their liberty from torture and ill-treatment.

The SPT shared its findings in a statement after a delegation visited prisons, psychiatric institutions, youth detention facilities, and migration detention centers, as well as police and remand facilities in the country between Oct. 6 and 17.

"While Greece has faced significant challenges in recent years, including those relating to migration and the national economy, more needs to be done," said Anica Tomsic, the head of the delegation.

"While we understand that steps are being taken aimed at improving the rights of people deprived of their liberty, deficiencies have to be addressed, and urgent action is required to protect detainees and prevent torture and ill-treatment here and now," Tomsic added.

She said the delegation urged the government to step up its efforts to "guarantee and enhance the functional independence of the national preventive mechanism, which is key in maintaining sustained efforts to prevent torture and ill-treatment."

The delegation conducted private and confidential interviews with those detained or deprived of their liberty and individuals working in detention settings.





