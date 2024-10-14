Ukraine to focus on enhancing cooperation with international partners: Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced Sunday that the coming week would focus on enhancing cooperation with international partners, as reports indicate the involvement of North Korean troops in Russia's war on Ukraine.

In his evening address, Zelenskyy highlighted the deepening alliance between Russia and North Korea, pointing out that it had escalated from mere weapons transfers to the deployment of troops to fight alongside Russia, according to Ukrinform.

"Obviously, in such circumstances, our relations with partners need to develop further. The frontline needs more support," he stated, calling for greater military capabilities to pressure Russia and prevent a broader conflict.

Zelenskyy underscored that true peace can only be achieved through strength, urging timely decision-making from global leaders.

Previous reports have indicated that South Korean and Ukrainian officials are working to identify North Korean servicemen already engaged in combat in Ukraine and training in Russia for potential deployment



