RUSSIA EVACUATES SETTLEMENT IN CAUCASIAN ADYGEA REGION DUE TO UKRAINES DRONE ATTACK

The authorities of Russia's Adygea region located in the North Caucasus announced on Thursday that they are evacuating residents of the village of Rodnikovo because of Ukraine's drone attack.

The attack led to a major fire, but according to preliminary data no deaths or injuries were reported, head of Adygea Murat Kumpilov said on Telegram.

"Representatives of the special services and rescuers are on site. The fire is being eliminated by firefighters of the Emergency Situations Ministry. There is an organized evacuation of residents of the village Rodnikovo," he added.

According to him, a temporary accommodation point has been deployed for residents in the nearby village of Khanskaya.

"People will be provided with everything they need," the head of the region said, adding that he coordinates the work of all services and departments on the spot.

Separately, Governor of the Belgorod region Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram that Ukraine's drone attacks disabled 70 cell towers, adding that authorities are working on their restoration.

The Defense Ministry said in a separate statement 92 Ukrainian drones were either shot down or jammed last night over seven Russian regions.





