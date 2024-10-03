Russia says it is ‘looking forward’ to Chinese president’s participation in BRICS summit

Russia is "looking forward" to Chinese President Xi Jinping's participation in the upcoming BRICS summit in the city of Kazan later this month, the country's top diplomat said on Thursday.

"A year earlier, Xi Jinping visited Moscow immediately after being re-elected … This year, the leaders also met in Astana, on the sidelines of the SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization) summit. We are looking forward to seeing the Chinese president at the BRICS summit in Kazan in October," Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the opening ceremony of an exhibition dedicated to the 75th anniversary of Russian-Chinese ties in Moscow.

Lavrov reiterated that relations between Moscow and Beijing have reached an "unprecedentedly high level" thanks to Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin's "guiding role" and consistent joint efforts.

"I am pleased to note that in the current geopolitical realities, the Russian-Chinese comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction demonstrates absolute stability and maturity, continuing to promote the comprehensive development of our countries and improve the well-being of our citizens," Lavrov said.

He added that cooperation between both countries in the trade, economic and humanitarian spheres is strengthening, and Russia and China's foreign policies "help maintain stability on the planet and form a more just multipolar world order."

"It is obvious that in the spirit of eternal friendship, good neighborliness, mutual respect and mutual benefit, we can resolve any issues and overcome any difficulties," Lavrov added.