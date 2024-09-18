Residents evacuated after gas explosions on Paris rooftop cause fire, panic

A fire broke out on the roof of a building in Paris' 13th arrondissement near Porte d'Ivry, causing two gas cylinders to explode, local media outlets said on Tuesday.

The six-story building was under construction, and all residents were evacuated as a precaution when the incident took place around 04.45 p.m. local time (1445GMT), according to Le Parisien.

One worker was injured, and a firefighter suffered moderate injuries while responding to the blaze.

Three additional gas cylinders remain on the roof, creating a continued risk of further explosions.

Authorities have set up a security perimeter, and local residents are waiting to return to their homes.

Jerome Coumet, mayor of the 13th arrondissement of the French capital, said that the fire was brought under control at around 07.00 p.m. local time (1700GMT).

Due to the fire, transportation between Porte de Charenton and Porte d'Italie stops of the T3a tram line was disrupted and Porte d'Ivry metro station was also closed.

A school near the scene was also evacuated and the children were confined to a gymnasium, according to the BFMTV.

Images on social media platforms showed an explosion and black smoke rising from the roof of the building.

The firefighters said that the black color of the smoke was due to the tar used by the workers.

The police laboratory has arrived to determine whether the fire was accidental or arson.