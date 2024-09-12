ITALYS JOBLESS RATE FALLS TO 6.8% IN THE SECOND QUARTER

Italy's unemployment rate declined further in the second quarter of 2024, data published by the statistical office Istat showed on Thursday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate dropped to 6.8% in the second quarter from 7.2% in the previous quarter. The expected rate was 7.1%.



Further, this was the lowest rate since the third quarter of 2008. In the corresponding period last year, the unemployment rate was 8.1%.



Meanwhile, the inactivity rate in the 15-64 age range remained stable at 33.1%. Data also showed that the employment rate stood at 62.2% versus 62.0% in the previous quarter.