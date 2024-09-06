Arrest of French nurse who spent 2 weeks in Gaza draws backlash

The arrest of Imane Maarifi, a French nurse who spent 15 days in the Gaza Strip, sparked backlash Thursday in France.

Lawyer Rafik Chekkat, founder of the Islamophobia platform, said Maarifi was arrested in the morning at her home and taken into custody.

He criticized the arrest and said it took place at a time when French soldiers who fought in Gaza "enjoy total impunity."

Thomas Portes, a lawmaker from the La France Insoumise, or France Unbowed (LFI) party, wrote that Maarifi has been released from custody.

"The search of the home in front of the family leaves no doubt about the desire to intimidate the voices that are raised to support the Palestinian people and demand an immediate ceasefire," he wrote on X.

Maarifi attended pro-Palestinian rallies in France to share her testimony about the crippling situation in Gaza.

She has also expressed her demand for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza and a boycott of companies supporting Israel.

Maarifi, who is known as one of the first French nationals to enter Gaza since Oct. 7, spent 15 days at the European hospital in Khan Younis.

Israel has continued a brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7 Hamas attack despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

More than 40,800 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have since been killed and nearly 94,300 injured, according to local health authorities.

An ongoing blockade of the enclave has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine, leaving much of the region in ruins.

Israel faces accusations of genocide for its actions in Gaza at the International Court of Justice.