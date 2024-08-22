Ukraine planned Kursk attack without informing allies: German chancellor

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Wednesday that Ukraine secretly prepared its military operation against Russia's Kursk region without informing anyone.

Scholz made the remarks during a visit to Moldova, where he met with President Maia Sandu in the capital, Chisinau.

Following the meeting, the two leaders held a joint press conference.

Scholz emphasized that Germany is closely monitoring the situation following the Ukrainian military's incursion into Kursk on Aug. 6.

He also highlighted that Germany's 2025 federal budget draft includes a provision of €4 billion ($4.46 billion) in military aid for Ukraine, underscoring that his country will continue to support Kyiv.

"The world's greatest power, the US, can do more," he added.

Scholz also reaffirmed Germany's support for Moldova's path to European Union membership.

"We view the enlargement of the EU positively. I believe that the membership process for certain countries should be completed.

"Therefore, my most important message today is as follows: Germany stands closely by Moldova's side, and we will do our utmost to support the Republic of Moldova on its way to the European Union," he added.

He also praised Sandu for her pro-European stance and said she has demonstrated great leadership as her country faces the enormous consequences of Russia's war on Ukraine. He expressed hope that Moldova will achieve quick progress in EU accession talks.

Sandu, in her remarks, noted that this was the first visit by a German chancellor to Moldova in 12 years, marking a significant step in strengthening cooperation between the two nations.

She expressed gratitude for Germany's support in enhancing Moldova's security.

"With Germany's support, we are becoming stronger against threats to our national security. Germany has made significant contributions to peace in Europe," she said.

Sandu also noted that Germany, together with France and Romania, had established the Moldova Support Platform, which has provided €40 million to Moldova in the energy sector.

Recalling that Moldova applied for EU membership in March 2022 and began accession negotiations with the bloc this year, Sandu expressed her appreciation for the continued support from Moldova's European partners, including Germany.

"We are taking firm steps in this process, and I thank Germany for its support to Moldova in this regard," she said.

Looking ahead, she highlighted the upcoming presidential election and referendum on EU membership scheduled for October in Moldova, urging citizens to participate.

"Moldova wants to be a part of the European family, and the process of joining the EU is vital for our democratic future," she added.



















