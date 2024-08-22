Death toll from yacht capsized off southern Italian coast rises to 6

Rescue teams on boats take part in the rescue operation for the missing yacht passengers, in Porticello, Sicily Island, Italy, 21 August 2024. (IHA Photo)

The death toll from a yacht capsized off the southern Italian coast on Monday rose to six after rescuers recovered five victims on Wednesday, according to press reports.

The Italian coast guard teams' underwater search robot and divers from the Italian fire department recovered two bodies-Mike Lynch, 59, a tech entrepreneur and billionaire who owned the vessel, and his 18-year-old daughter.

Earlier in the day, the teams recovered the bodies of three people from the wreckage.

Angela Bacares, the wife of Lynch, was among those rescued.

Identification and autopsy will be carried out on the bodies, the local media reported.

The search for the last missing person is still underway.

The 56-meter (184-foot) British-flagged superyacht, named Bayesian, capsized on Monday morning due to heavy rains and stormy weather about 20 kilometers (12.4 miles) east of Palermo in southern Italy. While 15 people were rescued, six others went missing.

Among the deceased is Recaldo Thomas, the yacht's chef, whose body was found just hours after the vessel sank. On Wednesday, local media reported that two more bodies were recovered, although their identities have yet to be confirmed.

The people on board the yacht hailed from various countries, including the UK, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, France, Ireland, the U.S., and Canada.