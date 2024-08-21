Germany increases security at military barracks and bases

Germany's military has increased security measures around its barracks in the country in response to reports of possible intruders.



A spokeswoman for the Territorial Command told dpa that the Bundeswehr, as Germany's military is known, had "reacted quickly and comprehensively throughout Germany to the incidents of the past week with increased checks, increased patrols, inspections of fencing systems and technical security measures, the closure of some areas and with up-to-date security instructions and awareness-raising measures."



She said that measures would be adapted to the specific security situation.



The news magazine Der Spiegel reported that Bundeswehr barracks were instructed to meticulously check the outer fences of all facilities for potential holes, and were also told to increase patrols, especially at night.



Officers ordered soldiers to watch out for unauthorized individuals in the security areas and to report any suspicious cases immediately, according to Der Spiegel's reporting.



The spokeswoman for the Territorial Command also confirmed that two men had climbed over the fence of the German naval base in the North Sea port city of Wilhelmshaven on August 14.



After the men were discovered by a guard, they were handed over to the police, she said.



According to Der Spiegel, which first reported on the incident, the men were reportedly sailors who had been working on a docked ship nearby and had apparently wanted to take a closer look at German warships.



A Defence Ministry spokeswoman told dpa that the lowest of four security levels, "alpha," still applies to Bundeswehr facilities in the country.



