Fener Greek Patriarchate condemns Paris 2024 Olympic ceremony for insulting Christianity

Delegations arrive at the Trocadero as spectators watch French singer Philippe Katerine performing on a giant screen during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. (REUTERS Photo)

The Fener Greek Patriarchate in Istanbul issued a statement Tuesday condemning the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games for its offensive content against Christianity and religious symbols.

In a communiqué, the Patriarchate underscored the global significance of the Olympic Games.

"The Olympic Games constitute a supreme athletic event which draws the interest of millions of our brothers and sisters from every corner of the planet, and the opening ceremony is of solemn importance inasmuch as it provides an occasion for the host nation to highlight its history and civilization while transmitting positive messages on a universal level," it said.

However, the Patriarchate expressed profound disappointment with the Paris ceremony.

"It is with great sorrow that, during the opening ceremony in Paris, we witnessed the promulgation of offensive scenes for Christianity and the sacred Gospel, but also for every civilized person who recognizes the right to faith and the respect for religious symbols," the statement said.

The Patriarchate also emphasized that the controversial imagery detracted from the event's value.

"Not only did these images fail to enrich the ceremony; they actually impoverished it. Blasphemy against God is not progress; nor is the insult of people's religious conviction a right."

The statement concluded with a hopeful note that the public's reaction would prompt a reconsideration of such content in the future.

"We expect that the spontaneous expression of repulsion and rejection on the part of so many has conveyed a sufficiently strong message to those responsible and will serve as a source of hope for the prevention of similar behavior in the future."

The ceremony had previously sparked a backlash for a performance involving a "drag queen" portrayal of "The Last Supper," which many viewed as disrespectful to religious beliefs.

Artistic director Thomas Jolly defended the controversial performance, claiming it depicted a pagan festival rather than the famous Christian scene.