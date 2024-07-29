4 people injured in knife attack in Germany near Chancellery

Four people were injured in a knife attack Sunday near the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany.

The men apparently got into an argument that escalated, the local daily Bild reported.

According to initial findings, three men were seriously injured, treated by paramedics on site and taken to the hospital with stab wounds and one person suffered from shock.

The fire brigade was deployed and ambulances and emergency doctors and a rescue helicopter were also on site.

Police took a suspect in custody, but their identity has not been disclosed.