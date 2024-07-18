FIRE IN SOUTHERN FRANCES NICE KILLS 7, INCLUDING 4 CHILDREN, TEENAGER

A fire in southern France on Thursday killed seven people, including four children and a teenager, local authorities announced.

A fire started around 3 a.m. (0100GMT) at the top floor of a seven-story residential building in the Mediterranean city of Nice, the prefecture of the department of Alpes-Maritimes said on X.

The fire killed seven people and injured three others, including one in critical condition.

The victims were three children, a teenager, and three adults, Nice prosecutor Damien Martinelli told broadcasters in the scene.

He added that the investigation focuses on the possibility of a criminal act.

First Deputy Mayor of Nice Anthony Borre said on X that video recordings show three suspects wearing masks entering the building just before the incident.

President Emmanuel Macron expressed his sorrow on X, saying: "Our thoughts are with the victims' families."

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin on X thanked the firefighters for the rapid action and for preventing the human toll from rising.

Darmanin and Prime Minister Gabriel Attal are expected to visit the scene in Nice.













