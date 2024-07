Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Sunday called his new UK counterpart David Lammy and wished success on assuming the role as foreign secretary, diplomatic sources said.

During the conversation, relations between the two countries were also discussed.

The UK's new Prime Minister Keir Starmer, whose Labour Party won a landslide in general elections, appointed on Friday Lammy, 52, as the new foreign secretary. He has been a Labour MP for Tottenham since 2000.