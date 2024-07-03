Germany won’t be party to Ukraine war, Scholz assures lawmakers

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz takes part in the government questioning in the German Bundestag, in Berlin, Wednesday July 3, 2024. (AP Photo)

Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday offered reassurances to lawmakers that Germany will not become a party to the conflict in Ukraine.

"Yes, I give that guarantee. That is what I stand for as chancellor," Scholz told lawmakers during a question-and-answer session in parliament.

He defended Germany's delivery of weapons to Ukraine, but also pointed out that they will stick to a measured policy to avoid a conflict direct conflict between NATO and Russia.

In response to criticisms directed at his coalition government for not undertaking any serious initiative for peace, Scholz put the blame on Russia, and claimed that Kremlin was not interested in a diplomatic solution.

"In my view, a cease-fire that involves the surrender of Ukraine is something that Germany must never support. And this is not an abstract question, it became clear with this strange peace offer from Mr. Putin," he said, referring to the Russian president's latest cease-fire proposal.

"Mr. Putin said he is ready for a cease-fire if Ukraine recognizes further annexation of its territory by Russia. That shows how cynical the thinking is there, and that the Russian president has no intention of ending his aggressive war," he added.

Putin laid out a series of conditions last month that he said would bring a "final resolution" to the war in Ukraine that began in February 2022. Putin said Russia will "immediately" cease combat operations if Ukraine abandons its intentions to join NATO, and withdraws its troops from the four Russia-claimed regions -- Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia.