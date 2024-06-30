Storm-induced landslide kills 2 in southern Switzerland

A general view of rubble from a landslide following storms that caused major flooding in Saas-Grund, Switzerland, Sunday, June 30, 2024. (AP Photo)

A storm-induced landslide that occurred in the Fontana area of the Maggia Valley in southern Switzerland's Italian-speaking Ticino canton killed two people and left one missing, according to the police on Sunday.

The victims were two women who were spending their holiday in the Alpine region, the local daily La Regione reported on Sunday.

The search is ongoing for the missing person, the rescuers said.

Emergency services worked to evacuate 300 people who had arrived for a football tournament in Peccia, while nearly 70 others were evacuated from a holiday camp in the village of Mogno.

The bad weather conditions have made rescue work particularly difficult, police had said earlier, with several valleys inaccessible and cut off from the electricity network.