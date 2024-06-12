French legal experts ask Constitutional Council to annul decree for snap legislative elections

A number of specialists in constitutional law in France have filed an appeal to the Constitutional Council to have a decree signed by President Emmanuel Macron which governs the organization of early legislative elections annulled, a report said Tuesday.

Many lawyers and experts on electoral law have challenged the legislation, the Le Figaro daily reported.

The first round of legislative elections will be held on June 30 and the second round on July 7.

The report cited a former senior official at the Ministry of the Interior, who said "the sincerity of the vote is called into question by the impossibility of respecting certain legislative provisions in such a short time," said the report.

Macron dissolved the National Assembly on Sunday and called snap elections after the far-right National Rally (RN) party inflicted a heavy defeat on his Renaissance alliance in European Parliament elections.